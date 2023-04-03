Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $597,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CSTL opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

