Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $68,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,411.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,678 shares of company stock valued at $597,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
CSTL opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
