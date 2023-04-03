Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.19. 353,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average of $224.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

