Cassia Capital Partners LLC Invests $361,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,850,047. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

