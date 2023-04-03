Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 10,252,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,282,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carvana by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

