Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OFSTF. Raymond James cut Carbon Streaming from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Carbon Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Trading Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS:OFSTF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -60.46. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.