Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $501,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 636.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 547,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,426. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

