Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.84.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.16 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day moving average of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

