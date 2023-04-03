Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.75

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.78, with a volume of 33978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

CFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.95 to C$1.80 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

