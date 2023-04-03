California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 4,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 793,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corvex Management LP increased its position in California Resources by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after buying an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in California Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after buying an additional 1,915,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in California Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,867,000 after buying an additional 416,214 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 731,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,744. California Resources has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

