CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CaixaBank Trading Down 2.4 %

CAIXY opened at $1.24 on Monday. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.