Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 573,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,437. The stock has a market cap of $169.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.47. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
