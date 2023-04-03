Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,330 at Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,330 ($28.63) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,310 ($28.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.19) to GBX 2,245 ($27.58) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,134.56.

Burberry Group stock opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

