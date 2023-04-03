Bull Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 3.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.46. 6,209,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,778,680. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

