Brokerages Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target at $28.67

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

