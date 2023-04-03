Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $138.29

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $1,443,893.55. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Crocs Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $126.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.08. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.