Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $71.72

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $44.99 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 273.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.