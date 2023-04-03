Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $218.50

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $228.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.43. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $148.93 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

