Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,059,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 634,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.29. 2,042,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.