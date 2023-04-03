Bridge Oracle (BRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bridge Oracle token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $1.75 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2022. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 tokens. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link. The Reddit community for Bridge Oracle is https://reddit.com/r/bridge_oracle/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bridge Oracle is medium.com/@bridge_oracle.

Bridge Oracle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Oracle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

