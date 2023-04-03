Braze’s (BRZE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Braze from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.57 on Friday. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $73,072.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.