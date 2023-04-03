Bobcoin Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $683,269.28 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bobcoin has traded 138.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

