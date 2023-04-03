BNB Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.35 billion and $435.79 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $312.59 or 0.01117382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,074 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
