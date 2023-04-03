Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

UPS stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $192.13. 878,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,891. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

