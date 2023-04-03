Bluesphere Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,793 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 943,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,572,000 after acquiring an additional 188,736 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. 6,141,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,279. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

