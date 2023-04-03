Bluesphere Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. 1,431,563 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

