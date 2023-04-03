BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXC. Benchmark boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BXC opened at $67.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.56. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $615.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65.
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
