bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $6.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLUE. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.89.

BLUE opened at $3.18 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

In related news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 186,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

