Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,772 shares of company stock worth $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares worth $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.94. 1,401,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,267. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

