Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 996,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Biohaven stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,151. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $931.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

