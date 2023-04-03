Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $318.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Big Lots by 244.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 589,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 418,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Big Lots by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 251,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.