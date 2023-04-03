BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,287,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 7,813,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

BHP Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHPLF opened at $32.24 on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

