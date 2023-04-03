Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the February 28th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 401,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,277. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 195,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

