Berenberg Bank Lowers XLMedia (LON:XLM) Price Target to GBX 45

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XLM opened at GBX 13.29 ($0.16) on Thursday. XLMedia has a 12-month low of GBX 13.09 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of £34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

