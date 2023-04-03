Berenberg Bank Lowers XLMedia (LON:XLM) Price Target to GBX 45

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
XLMedia Price Performance
XLM opened at GBX 13.29 ($0.16) on Thursday. XLMedia has a 12-month low of GBX 13.09 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company has a market cap of £34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.50 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
XLMedia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.