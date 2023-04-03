Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $97.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Belden stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden in the third quarter worth $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

