Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,118 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of QQQ traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $318.36. 16,435,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,383,938. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $369.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.11.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
