Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $23.68 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 89,847 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,677,000. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,678,112,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.20. 450,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.18 and a 200-day moving average of $264.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $281.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

