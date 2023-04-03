Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.52. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Beam Global by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

