Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.21. 53,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 256.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

