Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Kennon Green & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,105,911. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.