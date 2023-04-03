Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.09. 217,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.