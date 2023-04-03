Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,535 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

