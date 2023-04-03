Barclays Reiterates €165.70 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €165.70 ($178.17) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($224.73) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($190.32) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up €2.60 ($2.80) during trading on Monday, reaching €180.35 ($193.92). The company had a trading volume of 212,589 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €178.99 and its 200-day moving average is €174.61. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

