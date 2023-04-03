Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 853 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.9% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.88. 1,405,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,212. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

