Bank of America Begins Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
ITGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.
Integer Price Performance
Shares of ITGR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Institutional Trading of Integer
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
