Bank of America Begins Coverage on Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of ITGR opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integer will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

