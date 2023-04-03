Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $33,400.00 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,490,005.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Shares of BKKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bakkt by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bakkt by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

