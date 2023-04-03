Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$14.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AYA has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA opened at C$10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -217.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

