Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Achieves $947.41 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $947.41 million and approximately $40.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $8.17 or 0.00029448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025682 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,755.18 or 1.00029060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.42857992 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $36,032,814.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

