Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Avista Stock Down 0.7 %

AVA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 101,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,592. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avista by 624.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,554,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avista by 189.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 419,864 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

