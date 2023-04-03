Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 311,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,462. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.