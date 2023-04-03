AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $33,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,096 shares of company stock worth $99,925,509 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $61.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,519.65. The company had a trading volume of 98,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,452.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,403.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.